Council will hold a special meeting this afternoon to receive an update on the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration that's occupying the streets of downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police and city staff are scheduled to provide updates on the policing and city response to the demonstration that is now in its 20th day.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will live stream the meeting live.

The special meeting comes 24 hours after Peter Sloly suddenly resigned as chief of the Ottawa Police Service.

Some Ottawa councillors tweeted that there could be changes made to the city's police board.

Coun. Shawn Menard tweeted, "Watch out for the mayor today."

"He and Watson Club want to force the takeover of OPSB. He has taken zero responsibility for the total loss of control of our city and instead legitimized occupiers, and scapegoated the first Black Chief of Police," Menard said.

Coun. Catherine McKenney also discussed the possibility of Mayor Jim Watson looking to replace Diane Deans as chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board.

"This will further destabilize the response to the terror people to live under."