Council expected to approve transitional housing for homeless families in city's west-end

The City of Ottawa's finance committee is expected to approve a plan to lease a former retirement home in the city's west-end and convert it to temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.

The Nov. 7 meeting of the Finance and Corporate Services Committee will consider a report for the site located on 1 Corkstown Road to temporarily house families with children while more long-term housing options are found.

"Securing this facility will help ensure the family shelter system has sufficient space to serve families that need support," said Bay Coun. Theresa Kavanagh on her website.

"The site is a cost-effective approach that provides more opportunities for onsite programming and supports to transition families to long-term housing."

The site is a four storey, 170-unit building which currently sits vacant.

The exact terms of the lease will be reported to council and made public once the lease is approved.

Approximately 330 families experience homelessness every night, according to the City of Ottawa.

The city explains that by opening a transitional housing facility for families, the city would reduce its reliance on overflow hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences.

Council also recently approved an emergency shelter site at the Heron Road Community Centre which will become a temporary shelter for homeless individuals during the winter season.

Since 2014, the number of families accessing the shelter system annually has increased, peaking in 2019 with 1,166 family units being served, according to the report given to the committee.

"A transitional housing facility is a better option for families, as it provides more intensive onsite supports than can be offered in a scattered site model of service delivery," the report read.

"Supports can include life skills training, newcomer supports, education, etc. The length of stay in transitional housing programs can be longer as more intensive supports are provided to families to ensure a successful transition to long-term housing"