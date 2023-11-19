Council continues to finalize 2024 budget and Quebec public sector strikes: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

City councillors continue debate on the 2024 city of Ottawa budget, the federal government tables the fall economic statement and Santa Claus visits Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

2024 city of Ottawa budget

Debate will continue this week to finalize the 2024 city of Ottawa budget.

The Environment and Climate Change Committee will meet Tuesday to debate and finalize its budget, which includes garbage rates and fees for water and wastewater services.

The fees for garbage, recycling and green bin pickup for a single-family household will increase from $130 to $145, under the budget.

Staff say the average water bill will increase by 4.3 per cent for households ($40.91 per year).

Councillors will also host several public consultations this week:

Monday – virtual meetings for wards 3, 21, 22 and 24

Tuesday – virtual meetings for ward 6 and ward 12

Wednesday – Ben Franklin Place at 7 p.m. – wards 1, 19, 20 and 21

Council will finalize the 2024 city of Ottawa budget on Dec. 6.

Federal fiscal update

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present an update on Canada's finances on Tuesday.

Freeland will use the fall economic update to present a revised assessment of the federal deficit and planned spending, compared to what was outlined in the spring budget.

The minister has previously said the fall economic statement will focus on housing and affordability within a fiscally responsible framework.

The Toronto Star reported on Sunday the fiscal update will include a measure designed to make it less lucrative for people to use their properties as short-term rentals. The Star reports property owners will no longer be able to claim their rental expenses against the income they make.

In March, the federal deficit was projected to be $40.1 billion in 2023-2024. In a financial statement published last month, the 2022-23 deficit was $35.3 billion.

Pages makes preparations in The House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Quebec public sector strike

Tens of thousands of unionized members in Gatineau and across Quebec will hold strikes this week to back demands for a new contract with the Quebec government.

The Common Front, representing 420,000 members, will hold its walkout on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with schools, health, social services and CEGEPs affected by the strike.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), representing 80,000 nurses and other care professionals, will hold strikes on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, teachers with the édération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) will embark on an unlimited general strike.

Quebec public sector workers in health, education and social services hold a day-long strike in Gatineau on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Rabbi visits Israel

Ottawa Rabbi Idan Scher will travel to Israel this week as part of a solidarity mission organized by the Jewish Federations across Canada.

Scher says the mission will bring together Jewish leadership from across Canada, as well as Members of Parliament.

"The opportunity to travel to Israel representing our country, our national Jewish community, and our beloved Ottawa community, is one that I cannot pass up," Rabbi Scher said.

"We will spend 60 hours on the ground and during that time we will have the chance to send a powerful message of Canadian solidarity with Israel."

Rabbi Idan Scher, the Senior Rabbi of Congregation Machzikei Hadas in Ottawa, told CTV News Ottawa that he had received the threatening phone call and reported it to police. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Countdown to Christmas

The countdown to Christmas continues in Ottawa this week, with several events planned in the capital.

The Ottawa Christmas Market kicks off on Friday at Lansdowne, including the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of the Aberdeen Pavilion.

There will be several Santa Claus parades in Ottawa next week: