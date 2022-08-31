Council approves demolishing apartment building for parking lot
Ottawa city council has approved a plan to demolish a downtown apartment building to put up a parking lot.
The proposal to knock down the six-unit building at 142 Nepean Street is part of a larger plan for a 27-storey residential tower nearby. It passed council by a 13-11 vote on Wednesday.
Critics of the decision said the city should not be demolishing affordable housing units to make way for parking space, particularly in the midst of an affordable housing crisis.
However, the developer of the new tower, Taggart Group, has said it will compensate the tenants who will be force to moved out by giving them access to comparable units at a building nearby at the same rent they currently pay, covering moving expenses, and providing $15,000 for additional expenses.
The tenants will also be offered first right of refusal at 108 Nepean St., the new high-rise, once it’s built.
A motion by Coun. Shawn Menard to maintain residential zoning at 142 Nepean St. failed at council prior to its approval of the parking lot plan.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
'Unfortunate' that politicians have to re-think security in light of hate-filled attacks: PM Trudeau
Calling for politicians and Canadians to reflect on the kind of political discourse they want to have in light of increased vitriol and harassment directed at political figures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it's 'unfortunate' that the 'aggressive bullying and hate-filled tactics of a small number of people' is causing a rethink of security measures.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May says she has an obligation to be of service as she launches her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party.
New 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline to be in place by November 2023: CRTC
A new three-digit telephone number for Canadians in need of mental health and suicide prevention will be in place by November 2023, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced on Wednesday.
Bank of Canada takes to Twitter to set record straight on 'printing money' claim
As the Bank of Canada tries to rein in red hot inflation, the central bank is engaging in another fight: one against misinformation.
Markham, Ont. restaurant at centre of mass poisoning to reopen today
A restaurant in Markham, Ont. at the centre of a mass poisoning that sent several people to hospital over the weekend is set to reopen on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing today that a broad cultural shift is needed to address gender-based and domestic violence.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Police rappel into massive utility hole at site of Barrie crash that killed 6 people
Police are focusing in on a large utility hole at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont. that claimed the lives of six young adults over the weekend.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Montreal
-
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS) at a private seniors' residence (RPA) in Montreal's west end. According to Montreal public health officials, there are six confirmed cases of infection at Les Residences Floralies in Lachine.
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is defending his government's language-law reform as 'balanced' amid renewed criticism from business leaders that it will do enormous damage to the economy.
-
Monkeypox case in child under 4 confirmed by Montreal public health officials
Montreal public health officials have confirmed one case of monkeypox in a child under the age of four.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay OPP: Two people drown after canoe capsizes
Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Legrou Lake, North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Ontario passes bill that would transfer hospital patients to alternative long-term care homes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed legislation that would force hospital patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Charges laid after crash at Highbury and Huron
Two people are charged after a single-vehicle crash in London on Tuesday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., police say a man was driving a vehicle northbound on Highbury Avenue approaching Huron Street when the car hit a light standard in the middle of the median.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.
Winnipeg
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
70-year-old man in hospital with life-altering injuries after random robbery: WPS
Winnipeg police say they are stepping up patrol after a pair of random home robberies on a Garden City street a day apart.
-
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Brantford woman dealing with aftermath of 'nightmare' fire
“This is where my life flashed before my eyes,” Patricia Attwell says, gesturing at a charred and boarded-up building.
Calgary
-
Poll: Canadians love Alberta’s natural beauty, but dislike its people
A new national poll suggests Canadians love Alberta’s natural beauty including its majestic Rocky Mountains, beautiful landscapes and wildlife, but opinion on the province’s people and political views score much lower.
-
'Proud of my Alberta roots': Freeland reacts to interaction with protester
Nearly a week after a disturbing incident inside Grande Prairie's city hall, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she has enjoyed a 'warm welcome' to her home province.
-
Fatal crash on Tsuut'ina Trail not result of excess speed, impairment: CPS
Investigators say Tuesday afternoon's fatal crash on the southwest leg of Calgary's ring road was not the result of speeding or impaired driving.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
-
Riders' head coach Craig Dickenson tests positive for COVID-19
Riders’ head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
'This is a systemic issue': Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth Lisa Broda says she has reviewed all information handed over from the Ministry of Education
Edmonton
-
Alberta to use $13.2B budget windfall to pay down debt, put cash in piggy bank
Alberta’s finance minister says the government is going to use this year’s projected windfall budget surplus to pay down debt and put some cash in its piggy bank.
-
Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago
Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago. Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.
-
'Proud of my Alberta roots': Freeland reacts to interaction with protester
Nearly a week after a disturbing incident inside Grande Prairie's city hall, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she has enjoyed a 'warm welcome' to her home province.
Vancouver
-
Dog killed, woman injured after hit-and-run in Vancouver: police
Vancouver police say they're looking for the driver of an SUV after a dog was killed and a woman injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month.
-
Driver with open laptop, multiple cellphones went into oncoming traffic: Vancouver police
A driver who appeared to have several electronic devices within reach, including an open laptop, was spotted by Vancouver police going into oncoming traffic.
-
Suspect identified, arrested after multiple brush fires set in Surrey: RCMP
Surrey Mounties say they've identified and arrested a woman in connection to a string of brush fires set in a short period of time earlier this month.
Regina
-
Riders' head coach Craig Dickenson tests positive for COVID-19
Riders’ head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Heat warning issued in Regina: Environment Canada
Temperatures in Regina are expected to climb back into the low 30s over the next couple days.
-
Here's what's happening in the Regina area during the Labour Day long weekend
In addition to the festivities surrounding the Labour Day Classic, there are plenty of other activities in and around the Queen City to keep families busy heading into the weekend.