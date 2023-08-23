Council appoints new Ottawa city manager

Wendy Stephanson is the new city manager for the city of Ottawa.

Council approved the appointment of Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.

Stephanson has served as interim city manager since last November, when former city manager Steve Kanellakos resigned.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with Wendy Stephanson to make our city safer, more reliable, and more affordable," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter."

The hiring of a new city manager caps a months long hiring process, which includes the city obtaining the firm Odgers Berndtson to assist with the search.

The City Manager Hiring Panel reviewed a candidate list of 10 candidates, interviewed six candidates and shortlisted three candidates for further assessment.

The city manager is considered the city's highest bureaucrat. A report in the spring noted the city manager "exercises general control and management of the affairs of the municipality for the purpose of ensuring the efficient and effective operation of the municipality." Staff said the city manager also, "provides effective liaison between council and city staff, committees of council, elected representatives, as well as local boards, commissions and agencies."

Stephanson has worked with the city of Ottawa since June 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile. Stephanson served as Chief Financial Planner from December 2019 to December 2022.

Stephanson is appointed city manager for a five-year term, expiring on Aug. 31, 2023.