Council appoints new Ottawa city manager

Wendy Stephanson has been appointed Ottawa's new city manager. (Mayor Mark Sutcliffe/X) Wendy Stephanson has been appointed Ottawa's new city manager. (Mayor Mark Sutcliffe/X)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina