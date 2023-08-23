Council appoints new Ottawa city manager
Wendy Stephanson is the new city manager for the city of Ottawa.
Council approved the appointment of Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
Stephanson has served as interim city manager since last November, when former city manager Steve Kanellakos resigned.
"I'm very much looking forward to working with Wendy Stephanson to make our city safer, more reliable, and more affordable," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter."
The hiring of a new city manager caps a months long hiring process, which includes the city obtaining the firm Odgers Berndtson to assist with the search.
The City Manager Hiring Panel reviewed a candidate list of 10 candidates, interviewed six candidates and shortlisted three candidates for further assessment.
The city manager is considered the city's highest bureaucrat. A report in the spring noted the city manager "exercises general control and management of the affairs of the municipality for the purpose of ensuring the efficient and effective operation of the municipality." Staff said the city manager also, "provides effective liaison between council and city staff, committees of council, elected representatives, as well as local boards, commissions and agencies."
Stephanson has worked with the city of Ottawa since June 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile. Stephanson served as Chief Financial Planner from December 2019 to December 2022.
Stephanson is appointed city manager for a five-year term, expiring on Aug. 31, 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
LATEST UPDATES | CAF personnel not yet on the ground in Fort Smith as conditions there worsen
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, upholding a regulatory body's order that he undergo social media training.
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges
Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
Halifax studying ways to better protect at-risk neighbourhoods from wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality is exploring ways to better protect its vulnerable neighbourhoods from wildfires.
-
Man who died at Dieppe construction site identified, described as hardworking father
A construction company has identified the 42-year-old man who died following an industrial accident in Dieppe, N.B., on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario company collected $14M in investments, handed money to 'crypto king,' class action alleges
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments from members of her community was actually a Ponzi scheme that fed nearly a third of its funds to Ontario’s self-described 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
-
Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, upholding a regulatory body's order that he undergo social media training.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
'It's a dream blown away': Parents seek camp refund after last-minute cancellation
Several Quebec parents say they have yet to be reimbursed by a day camp, despite dealing with a last-minute cancellation and disappointing service. The equestrian centre was supposed to be a sleepover camp beginning July 31 – but less than 48 hours before the first day, everything changed.
-
Quebec to ban cellphones in elementary and high school classrooms
It's the final bell for cellphones in Quebec classrooms as the province's Education Department plans to ban their use in most teaching settings.
Northern Ontario
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Dozen commercial vehicles taken off road in Sault safety blitz
A coordinated effort between Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday resulted in a dozen commercial vehicles taken off the road.
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
London
-
Local healthcare to benefit from provincial funding announced Wednesday
Some provincial money is flowing this way to help with hospital and community care.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch for Sarnia-Lambton
The previous few days of sunshine seen in the Forest City will be replaced with rainfall and possible thunderstorms for the latter half of the week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Wednesday morning, responding to one gas leak and two fires across the city.
-
'A magnet for litter': South Osborne residents say empty lot takes away from area
People living in South Osborne say an empty lot is taking away from the vibrant neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
-
Five-vehicle crash in Cambridge under investigation
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of a five-vehicle crash in Cambridge.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Calgary
-
City involved after windowpane tumbles from downtown Calgary apartment building
The city has stepped in after a large windowpane fell 120 metres from a high-rise apartment building in Calgary's downtown west end. Tenants say the landlord did nothing about it for days.
-
Scammers targeting back-to-school deals: BBB
Parents looking to save money on school supplies this fall are being warned to keep an eye out for phony deals designed by scammers.
-
Southern Alberta farmer's arrowhead collection going to the Royal Alberta Museum
A collection of projectile point artifacts found by Harry Christensen on the family farm near Dalum, which are estimated to range in age from approximately 2,000 to 4,600 years old, are being donated to the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
COVID no longer the top concern heading into new school year
As the school year quickly approaches, COVID-19 is not the biggest concern for the first day of classes like it has been the last couple of years. That, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Saskatoon police board says officers often 'left with no place to take people'
Saskatoon’s police board is calling on the provincial government to do more to support the city’s most vulnerable population.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | CAF personnel not yet on the ground in Fort Smith as conditions there worsen
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another cloudy and 'cool' day
It's been a "swing-y" couple of weeks in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigating 'serious collision' involving bus and pedestrian
A person was struck by a bus while walking in South Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to police, who are asking motorists to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.
-
Firefighter becomes Canadian citizen over Zoom while on front lines of B.C. wildfire
Popkum Fire Rescue Chief Walter Roos was made a Canadian in the back of a firefighting vehicle Monday, dressed in the red uniform of firefighters doing battle with the province's devastating wildfires.
-
B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
Regina
-
Residents of Regina neighbourhood fed up with excessive vehicle noise
Lakeview residents in Regina say they are fed up with excessive vehicle noise coming from roads near the legislative building.
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Firefighter becomes Canadian citizen over Zoom while on front lines of B.C. wildfire
Popkum Fire Rescue Chief Walter Roos was made a Canadian in the back of a firefighting vehicle Monday, dressed in the red uniform of firefighters doing battle with the province's devastating wildfires.