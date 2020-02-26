OTTAWA -- For the first time in two months, Councillor Rick Chiarelli has appeared at a city council meeting.

Chiarelli took his seat at the council table ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. It was the first time Chiarelli was seen at City Hall since Dec. 11.

In a statement on Twitter, Chiarelli’s wife Lida said “he feels he owes it his constituents to do what he must, in the short term, to ensure he maintains his seat.

The note added Chiarelli "has no confidence whatsoever that any additional application he would make for medical leave would be considered objectively given Council’s, the Mayor’s and the City Clerk’s actions in the past months.”

In December, Chiarelli was admitted to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute for open heart surgery. In a statement, his office said “open heart surgery is necessary to save his life. A quadruple heart bypass is planned.”

My husband went to some of the City Council meeting today.(Continued in attached image) pic.twitter.com/JEExgjHY4j — Rick Chiarelli (@RickChiarelli) February 26, 2020

A message from Chiarelli’s Twitter feed in January said he remained at the Heart Institute, where he was being treated for an infection.

This is Lida, Rick’s wife. Here is an update on Rick, who is currently in the heart institute ... pic.twitter.com/UgqCUXsWgH — Rick Chiarelli (@RickChiarelli) January 10, 2020

On Feb. 6, a tweet from Chiarelli’s wife said “glad to have Rick home from the Heart Institute.”

Glad to have Rick home from the Heart Institute & celebrating my birthday with us tonight.After the reopening of his chest incision, he still has 2 tubes/pumps into him 24/7. Nurses will be here everyday as he continues treatment for his infection.-Lida, Rick’s wife — Rick Chiarelli (@RickChiarelli) February 6, 2020

Several of Chiarelli’s council colleagues had called for his resignation amid allegations that he made inappropriate remarks to female staffers. He denies the allegations.

In October, Council unanimously rejected his request for a medical leave of absence, requiring him to show up for a meeting to keep his seat on Council.

Chiarelli attended meetings in late October and on Dec. 11.