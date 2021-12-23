The Ontario Superior Court has dismissed Rick Chiarelli's request for a judicial review of the integrity commissioner’s findings of misconduct against the longtime councillor at Ottawa City Hall.

However, the three-judge panel threw out council's decision to dock Chiarelli's pay for 270 days due to bias against the councillor, instead implementing its own 270-day penalty.

Chiarelli filed for a judicial review of the proceedings after council accepted the integrity commissioner's findings in July 2020 that Chiarelli violated the code of conduct following an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct towards three women applying for jobs in his office. Council voted unanimously to suspend Chiarelli's pay for nine months.

Chiarelli argued the integrity commissioner lacked jurisdiction to investigate the complaints, showed bias against him and denied the councillor procedural fairness. Chiarelli also argued council exhibited bias against him.

In a decision released Wednesday, the panel accepted the integrity commissioner’s findings, saying the complaints fell "squarely within the jurisdiction" of the office and the decision "was reasonable."

"On the information before the commissioner, Councillor Chiarelli engaged in a series of acts that are serious and disgraceful departures from the standards of conduct expected of a city councillor: overt sexist harassment that demeaned three women seeking employment in his office," the judges said.

The panel did say the conduct of some members of council during the investigation by the commissioner "gives us pause", noting public statements by some elected officials calling on Chiarelli to resign and some councillors refusing to sit at the council table when Chiarelli was present.

"In our view, the combined effect of the conduct of some members of city council and the absence of a formal and public commitment by members of city council to set aside their preconceptions to decide the matter before them with an open mind, in the overall charged context in which this all took place, must lead to a finding of a reasonable apprehension of bias on the part of city council," said the judges. "For this reason, council's sanctions decision must be quashed."

The three-judge panel implemented its own penalty of a 270-day salary suspension for Chiarelli, noting Chiarelli failed to participate in the process or acknowledge his behaviour.

"There is no question that Councillor Chiarelli's conduct, as found by the Commissioner, was serious, offensive, and disgraceful, as well as a clear violation of the Code of Conduct," said the court.

The court ordered Chiarelli to pay $40,000 in legal costs to the integrity commissioner, while the city must reimburse Chiarelli $20,000.