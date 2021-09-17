OTTAWA -- Ottawa Coun. Rick Chiarelli is undergoing "extensive testing" in hospital after being admitted earlier this week for complications related to his open-heart surgery near two years ago.

Chiarelli's office confirms to CTV News Ottawa that the College Ward councillor was taken to hospital by ambulance earlier this week, where he is currently undergoing testing.

"Results to date show further complications which seem to have arisen from those he experienced for several months following his open-heart quadruple bypass surgery in December 2019," said Chantal Lebel, Chiarelli's director of strategic affairs and communications.

"Tests are still ongoing, however, Councillor Chiarelli remains committed in participating electronically in previously scheduled budget meetings with the community as his health permits."

In December 2019, Chiarelli was admitted to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute for open-heart surgery. In January 2020, Chiarelli was readmitted to hospital due to a serious bacterial infection in his chest.

Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday. Chiarelli attended the virtual council meeting on Sept. 8.

Last year, Ottawa's Integrity Commissioner ruled twice that Chiarelli breached sections of the code of conduct for Members of Council for alleged improper conduct involving two former staff members and three women applying for jobs in his office. Chiarelli has denied all allegations relating to that matter.

Council approved a series of restrictions against Chiarelli, including having no say on office spending during the final two years of the term. His pay was also suspended for 450 days.

The Ottawa Citizen was first to report about Chiarelli's hospitalization.