OTTAWA -- This could be the hottest day of 2020 in the nation's capital.

Environment Canada's forecast for Friday in Ottawa calls for lots of sunshine and a high of 29°C.

The UV index remains very high at 8.

Overnight, a double-digit low of 12°C, with a few clouds moving in.

Saturday is looking sunny with a high of 24°C.

We could see a few clouds Sunday, with a high of 28°C.

The long-term outlook for next week is cloudy every day, starting Monday, but highs could reach into the low 30s. Monday's forecast includes a 30 per cent chance of showers.