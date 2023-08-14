Coroner to hold inquest into officer cadet's death by suicide at Royal Military College

The Ontario coroner will hold an inquest into the death of an officer cadet who took his own life while attending Royal Military College last year.

Absar Chaudhry's family had asked the coroner to look into the case earlier this year, saying they had questions the military was not answering.

The 21-year-old was found dead in his dorm room in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 30.

Chaudhry's parents and their lawyers asked the coroner to investigate the conditions at the college and whether they played a role in his death.

In a court filing in April, the family said the military had failed to act on a report by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour, who said there were abuses of power and a toxic environment at the college.

The Defence Department says an internal board of inquiry looking into Chaudhry's death will begin interviewing witnesses in the coming weeks.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566) or texting 45645 in the evenings. Residents of Quebec can call 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553) or visit suicide.ca for support by text and online chat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.