Coroner announces inquest into 2019 death of Hawkesbury man who was Tasered by OPP

Provincial officials have announced an inquest into the death of a Hawkesbury, Ont. man who died a week following an "interaction" with Ontario Provincial Police.

The incident occurred on May 2, 2019. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), OPP were called to a home on Abbott Street at 1 a.m. on reports of a man in distress who was on his balcony, yelling at his neighbours.

Officers entered the apartment and spoke to the man, identified by the Ministry of the Solicitor General as Nicholas Taylor. An officer fired a Taser at him, fearing he was going to jump, but the SIU said the deployment was "not successful" and a struggle ensured. Taylor was arrested but lost vital signs a short time later.

Taylor died in hospital in Ottawa on May 10, 2019, when his family took him off life support. He was 31. The SIU invoked its mandate because the coroner feared the Taser might have contributed to his death. The police watchdog ultimately decided not to lay charges against the officers involved, declaring the use of force lawful.

The ministry says the inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Taylor's death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

A date for the inquest has not been announced.