OTTAWA -- As the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread, officials are learning the answers to key questions about the infection.

Exactly how lethal is COVID-19? Who is most at risk? And how does it compare to past outbreaks?

The World Health Organization this week said the virus's mortality rate is 3.4 per cent, higher than previous estimates.

But some of the most thorough data available is from China, where the outbreak originated.

Health officials there published details last month of the country's first 44,000 cases of COVID-19, up to Feb. 11.

Here's a closer look at the numbers.