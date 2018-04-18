

The Canadian Press





Provincial police have identified two people who died in separate collisions on Highway 17 in the Sudbury, Ont., area.

OPP say 33-year-old Jennifer Bastasich of Cornwall, Ont., died at the scene after a transport truck in which she was a passenger collided with a rock cut west of Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the transport -- another Cornwall woman -- is charged with careless driving.

Police say a 65-year-old Lise Myre of Sudbury was killed several hours later when her SUV collided with a transport truck on Highway 17 east of Sudbury.

OPP say the driver of the truck -- who suffered minor injuries -- is not facing charges.