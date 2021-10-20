Advertisement
Cornwall police investigate abandoned boat found drifting in St. Lawrence River
Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021 7:03PM EDT
Cornwall police are investigating the discovery of an abandoned boat on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy: Cornwall Police Service)
CORNWALL, ONT. -- Cornwall police are trying to solve the mystery of an abandoned vessel found floating in the St. Lawrence River.
Police received a report Wednesday afternoon of the vessel floating in the area of the Three Nations Bridge.
Cornwall Police and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service are assisting in a multi-agency investigation, involving a search of the water ways along the St. Lawrence.
The Three Nations Bridge is the border crossing on the Canada-U.S. border.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cornwall police at 613-932-2110.