OTTAWA -- The Upper Canada District School Board says that a school in Cornwall, Ont. has closed due to positive cases of COVID-19.

In a release Sunday night, the UCDSB said Viscount Alexander Public School will be closed for at least a week.

"Viscount Alexander Public School has been closed by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit until at least Sept. 20 as a means to limit further exposures and spread within the school and community," the UCDSB said.

Four other schools in the school board had positive cases but remain open:

Pleasant Corners Public School (Vankleek Hill)

St. Lawrence Secondary School (Cornwall)

South Edwardsburg Public School (Johnstown)

Vankleek Collegiate Institute (Vankleek Hill)

"The Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Health Unit have done assessments to determine those within the schools who may have had a high-risk exposure, and are actively communicating with those people," the board said. "Both the health units and the schools are taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus in the schools and communities."

Viscount Alexander is the first public school in Ontario to close because of COVID-19 this school year.

The first day of the school year in the UCDSB was Sept. 7.