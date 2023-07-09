Cornwall, Ont. police investigating shooting

Police in Cornwall, Ont. are investigating a shooting late Saturday.

In a tweet, the Cornwall Police Service said it happened in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and Fourteenth Street West sometime in the evening.

#383-CPS is investigating a shooting that occurred this evening in area of Vincent Massey Dr/14th St W. Extent of injuries are unconfirmed at this point in time. Incident was isolated in nature with parties being known to each other. Investigation continues to be ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Z0dZOyiTbG — Cornwall Police Service (@cwlpolice) July 9, 2023

According to police, the incident was "isolated in nature with parties being known to each other." The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police did not immediately provide any other details. A CTV News Ottawa reporter is en route to Cornwall to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they become available.