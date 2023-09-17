Cornwall, Ont. police investigating homicide

Police in Cornwall, Ont. say they are investigating a homicide in the city's west end.

It happened Saturday evening on Vincent Massey Drive, according to a news release.

A suspect has not been identified or arrested. The incident "appears to be isolated," according to police.

No information about the victim was provided.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Cornwall police at 613-932-2210 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.