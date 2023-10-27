Cornwall, Ont. police charge man for murder in Sept. 16 shooting

Cornwall police say they've arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the city's west end in September that left one man dead.

Police say Ronald "Sammy" Payne, 29, was taken into custody on Oct. 26 and charged with first degree murder.

The Cornwall Police Service arrested the suspect in connection with the shooting at a "hospitality establishment" on Vincent Massey Drive on Sept. 16. It is alleged that the 37-year-old male victim was known to the suspect, was located with a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Everyone deserves the right to feel safe in our community. Criminal acts of violence, in particular those involving firearms, will not be tolerated," said Cornwall Police Service chief Shawna Spowart.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Const. Stephanie Casselman at 613-932-2110, ext. 2706, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-TIPS (8477).