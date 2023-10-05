Cornwall, Ont. homeowners call for action after vehicle crashes into backyard for 5th time
Homeowners in Cornwall, Ont. had a rude awakening last weekend when a car crashed through their backyard fence, narrowly missing their house.
It's the fifth time in 14 years a vehicle has crashed through the fence of their home east of Ottawa.
Richard Bourguignon and his partner June Nadon, who reside at the end of Highway 138, have been grappling with this recurring danger for years.
Bourguignon expressed his concerns, saying, "It's a big safety concern. This is the tragedy that we have to face, the 138 oncoming traffic."
Since 2009, they have experienced five instances of vehicles, including a dump truck, plowing through their fence at high speeds.
Recalling a previous incident, Richard mentioned, "When the dump truck hit the wall, the whole wall had to be replaced. The bumper was inside the basement."
Richard Bourguignon and June Nadon are calling on the city of Cornwall to do something to stop vehicles from crashing through their backyard fence along Highway 138. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
This weekend, the nightmare repeated itself with a loud crash in the middle of the night.
"Saturday morning, 2:40 a.m., right in our yard, four feet from our window, again. It's tragic," Bourguignon said.
Nadon says it’s so dangerous she will not let kids play in her yard.
"If you have children and if they're outside playing, they're gonna get killed, right? Something's going to happen."
Nadon says that some days she is too scared to spend time in her own backyard.
"I want to live a normal life like every other neighbour here. And I just want to have peace. And I don't want to have the expense all the time."
The family is now urging the city of Cornwall to take action by installing a barrier to prevent more damage and possible injury.
Richard Bourguignon and June Nadon say five vehicles have crashed through their backyard from Hwy. 138 in Cornwall since 2009. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
CTV News reached out to the city of Cornwall for a response, but they were not able to provide any comments before publishing.
While no injuries have occurred thus far, Bourguignon and Nadon are adamant that preventive measures must be taken to avoid future collisions.
"If this is gonna keep happening, I'm gonna lose my mind, right," Nadon says.
