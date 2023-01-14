Cornwall, Ont. food bank doubles in size to support influx of new users

CORNWALL, ONT. -

Renovations are complete at an eastern Ontario food bank, which has had to double in size after seeing an increase in new users, receiving help from a hunger-relief organization to make it possible.

Executive Director Lisa Duprau was proud to show off the community market in the Agape Centre in Cornwall, Ont., where food is now more accessible.

"We knew that our current space would not accommodate our current numbers. We've gone from 1,200 people in March of 2020 to close to 2,400 people a month now," Duprau said.

What used to be a small room with fewer options has now doubled in size. With new fridges and freezers to store all the extra food now needed.

"In order to return to in person shopping, we knew that our current space would not accommodate our current numbers," noted Duprau. "Thanks to a feeding possibility grant through Feed Ontario for about $34,000, we were able to make the necessary renovations."

Duprau noted the Agape Centre partnered with local contractors Menard & Robertson to complete the renovation and get the new space open in November.

Maurice Dupelle and Lisa Duprau discuss the recent renovations to the Agape Centre in Cornwall, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Feed Ontario Executive Director Carolyn Stewart says the Feeding Possibility Grant was created to help food banks improve their capacity and resiliency to meet the needs in their community.

“The Agape Centre has utilized this funding to create a meaningful space that removes barriers and creates an environment of inclusion and dignity for those accessing the food bank," Stewart said in a statement.

The community kitchen has also been upgraded, expanding their hours and adding a new set of doors.

The space is now more accessible so it can be used as a warming centre or social hang out.

"I think it turned out wonderful, and you walk in here now and I think we're lifting barriers and labels away from people who need to use our service," added Maurice Dupelle, Board Chair of the Agape Centre.

With more mouths to help feed, the name has also changed, hoping to make the centre more appealing.

"Part of he rebranding and calling it the community market was to get away from that use of the word food bank, because for a lot of people it does have a negative aspect to it," Duprau said.

The new, larger community market in the Agape Centre in Cornwall, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

The market also added a community fridge outside, where people can find food at any time.

"As an essential service we knew that we had to keep meeting the needs of our community so that people could access our local food bank," Duprau said.

"I would never have anticipated our numbers getting this high, but it's continuing to grow and I think that's in part to high rents, inflation, high food costs," she added. "We're still averaging about 100 new people every month."

With all this added demand, and new services, Dupelle says they are relying on community support now, more than ever.

"With doubling your numbers like that, the need is there and we certainly need to continue to fundraise and be recipients of grants such as this for us to continue to grow," he said.

"I walk through here every day and I look around and I see all these beautiful fridges and freezers full of food and I see people shopping," Duprau said.

"It's a game changer for us. It's much better than being handed a box of food and sent on your way."

The community market is open every Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Agape Centre.