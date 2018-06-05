

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Municipal workers in Cornwall have rejected what the city called its final contract offer.

CUPE says workers voted 92.5 per cent to reject the contract offer.

Cornwall City Council voted last week to proceed with a Final Offer Vote to be supervised by the Ministry of Labour.

Paramedics, outside workers, and library workers walked off the job on May 17 to back demands for a new contract. Inside workers joined the strike action on May 23, including bylaw officers, child-care workers and building inspectors.

During the strike, only three ambulances are on the road during the day, and two at night.

CUPE says most of the 400 outside workers have been without a contract since 2016. Library workers have been without a contract since 2015.

CUPE has invited the City of Cornwall back to the bargaining table on Tuesday.