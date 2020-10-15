OTTAWA -- A 50-year-old Cornwall man is dead following a motorcycle crash in South Dundas Township.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single vehicle crash on County Road 2, between Galop Lane and Marine Station Road, just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred between Cardinal and Iroquois.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows an eastbound motorcycle left the roadway and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.