Cornwall man facing charges following October hit-and-run collision, OPP says

A 46-year-old Cornwall man is facing charges in connection to an alleged hit-and-run collision west of Cornwall last fall.

Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian was struck by the driver of a vehicle on County Road 2, just west of Ingleside, on Oct. 7. Police said the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene following the incident.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-altering injuries.

In October, police said investigators were looking for either a 2012-13 Jeep Grand Cherokee or a Dodge Durango – gray in colour.

On Tuesday, police charged the driver with failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The man will appear in court on April 11.