CORNWALL, ONT. -- The City of Cornwall is launching a program to support local small businesses through emergency loans.

Cornwall City Council approved the program at a special meeting Wednesday.

The program offers up to $5,000 to small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For-profit companies in Cornwall with 25 or fewer employees are eligible if they can demonstrate the pandemic has adversely affected their bottom line.

Business owners have until 11:59 p.m. on May 15 to submit an application. The City of Cornwall says, due to budget constraints, some applications may not be approved.

The loan will be delivered in two parts. $2,500 will be given right away for emergency support. The remaining $2,500 will be provided to help the business transition to what the City of Cornwall calls "a more versatile business model." These extra funds are meant to help offset the transition.

Qualifying expenses include: web development, the addition of eCommerce functionality, renovations, and other expenditures that will allow the business to adapt to new public safety regulations, the City says.

The City of Cornwall says the loan is interest-free. Up to $1,000 will be forgivable if the remaining $4,000 is fully repaid before Dec. 31, 2022. If the loan cannot be repaid by then, it can be converted into a three-year term loan with an interest rate of 5 per cent.

You can find the application form on the City of Cornwall's economic development page.