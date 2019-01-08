Cornwall Hospital, schools on lockdown on reports of ‘suspicious male’
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 12:03PM EST
Cornwall Police say the Cornwall Community Hospital is on lockdown as police investigate reports of a “suspicious male.”
Ambulances will still be allowed into the hospital, and a triage nurse is available for dire emergencies.
Cornwall Police say the man was first reported at around 8:50 a.m. near the Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School.
The school was placed on lockdown at the time, while other schools in the area were placed in hold and secure mode as a precaution.
No one has been reported hurt at this time.
More to come.