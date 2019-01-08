

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Cornwall Police say the Cornwall Community Hospital is on lockdown as police investigate reports of a “suspicious male.”

Ambulances will still be allowed into the hospital, and a triage nurse is available for dire emergencies.

Cornwall Police say the man was first reported at around 8:50 a.m. near the Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School.

The school was placed on lockdown at the time, while other schools in the area were placed in hold and secure mode as a precaution.

No one has been reported hurt at this time.

More to come.