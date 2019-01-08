

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Cornwall Police say the Cornwall Community Hospital is on lockdown as police investigate reports of a “suspicious male” who they say may be carrying a rifle.

Ambulances will still be allowed into the hospital, and a triage nurse is available for dire emergencies.

Cornwall Police say the man was first reported at around 8:50 a.m. near the Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School.

The school was placed on lockdown at the time, while other schools in the area were placed in hold and secure mode as a precaution.

Police are asking residents in the area of Second Street to Ninth Street, and Nick Kaneb Drive to Cumberland Avenue to remain in their homes.

No one has been reported hurt at this time.

More to come.