Cornwall Police have lifted a lockdown following reports of a suspicious man seen in the downtown core near the area of Amelia Street with a rifle.

Police responded this morning by placing a lockdown on nearby schools and the Cornwall Community Hospital. Residents were ordered by police to stay indoors. Police remained tight-lipped about the investigation and provided brief updates on the Cornwall Police website.

During the lockdown, there were restrictions at the hospital. Ambulances still had access to the hospital, and a triage nurse responded to dire emergencies. Parents lined up the Central Public School to sign out their children. The day-long investigation revealed the weapon was actually a pellet gun.

Finally at 3:55 pm, Cornwall Police lifted all lockdown with this website message:

After an extensive investigation, the Cornwall Police Service wish to announce that all lockdowns have now been lifted and public safety is no longer believed to be a concern. The investigation has revealed the alleged weapon to be a pellet gun. This incident is still under investigation, however, it is now safe for residents to leave their homes. We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.

Residents tell me police were door knocking downtown Cornwall asking people to stay indoors. @ctvottawa Some say they received an automated message on the phone. — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) January 8, 2019