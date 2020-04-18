The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is putting the public on high alert after a grocery store worker in Cornwall tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual works at the Food Basics on Cornwall’s Brookdale Avenue. The notice reveals the worker continued to work even after developing symptoms.

“The individual started to develop symptoms on April 15th and was tested for COVID-19 on April 17th; the result was confirmed on April 18th. After receiving the test result, the employee immediately left work and entered isolation,” reads part of the EOHU’s statement to the media.

It also notes, in addition to the 15thand 18th, the employee worked on April 13th, 14th, and 16th.

The EOHU says all recommended health measures were in place throughout the days the employee worked.

“Although we feel that the risk to the public is low, we’re releasing this information so that shoppers who were at the Brookdale Food Basics during this period are aware,” states Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health. “As a precaution, shoppers who were at the store on these dates should self-monitor for symptoms. If they start to feel symptoms, they should seek testing.”

Testing is offered at a number of COVID-19 assessment centres in the region. Locations and hours of the assessment centres are available on the EOHU’s website.

**Anyone presenting with symptoms, who was at the store on the dates above, should indicate to the assessment centre that they were potentially exposed.