CORNWALL -- Flu vaccines in the national capital region have been hard to come by recently, with pharmacies and other providers running out quickly.

In Cornwall, a four-day drive-thru flu shot clinic has been a success, providing approximately 400 vaccines a day.

"When we realized this year, with the pandemic, how difficult it may be for some to access the flu vaccine, we thought we could pull together as a community and provide this drive-thru," said Leanne Clouthier, manager of primary care at Seaway Valley Community Health Centre.

The health centre partnered with the City of Cornwall, Glengarry nurse practitioners, and local paramedic services to deliver 1,300 vaccines to those who showed up.

"Our goal was 400 (per day)," said Clouthier. "We surpassed that on the Monday and Tuesday, and yesterday we almost reached 400 again. Today has been pretty steady."

"We just felt it was important to be able to do this. With COVID this year, it's been difficult for pharmacies and primary care to keep up with social distancing, making appointments, cleaning in between clients. It just slows that availability," Clouthier said.

"Knowing the success they’ve had around the world with drive-thru we knew we could do it here in Cornwall and it really has been very effective. Quick. There is no wait."

People arriving at the tents on Thursday were very impressed on how quick the process was.

"This drive thru process has just been amazing," said Bonnie Bishop.

"It’s fast, convenient, I feel protected and safe the way they’ve set it up. I pulled up immediately and had my shot and I’ve been here about two minutes. I think it's fabulous and I appreciate them doing it."

"My wife just had a child the other day, so we figured its important to get the flu shot now just so we’re on this side of caution with everything that’s going on right now," said Jon Blakely

"Very easy. Very convenient. It took less than five minutes."

Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement said the city was happy to partner with local health agencies to make it work.

"The province of Ontario has said that we need to focus on getting flu shots so we are not burdening the system. It’s all about flattening the curve and doing what we can to get through the next flu months," Clement said.

"So the flu shot is part of that plan and the City of Cornwall with partnership with all of these health care agencies put on a really good, I think perfect model, on how this should take place."

The city loaned its command vehicle to store and process vaccines and space at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

"It’s very smooth," said Clement. "And I just want to add as you drive into the tent, you see a view of the St. Lawrence River!"

Clement also noted that any other municipality or town could put a drive-thru clinic together easily.

"Partnership, partnership, partnership. The cases are rising and we want to do as much as we can to make sure to keep people out of hospital, to keep people out of health care and we want to be there to support that."

Clouthier said people have been happy that it's such a quick process, and an 89 year old woman even took a taxi to come receive her vaccine.

"Surprised. Thankful, a little bit of concern, 'I can’t believe I’m getting this in a car this is a little different’, and then after it’s done it’s like ‘whoa that was easy,'" said Clouthier.

"It’s been really successful. It’s something that we may consider doing more in the future and maybe this is a bit of preparation for COVID when that vaccine comes out.”

The clinic was open to anyone who showed up. Cloutheier notes a couple from Ottawa made the trip and another couple from Toronto that were passing through Cornwall saw the ad and came in for their shot.

"Our motto is vaccinate the world. Because of this pandemic, I think the world has realized how important vaccines are. They work. And moving forward we want to make sure that it's available for everyone.” she said.

"We managed to pull this together in three weeks. It took a community to do it but it is so efficient and so accessible. I would recommend it for any community."

With the drive-thru clinic wrapping up on Thursday, people still looking for a flu vaccine in eastern Ontario are asked to contact their local pharmacy or health unit.