

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





There's an ongoing stalemate in Cornwall as a strike by city workers drags on.

Four hundred union workers remain on the picket lines. They work on everything from parks to paramedic calls.

Services have been reduced in the city during the strike.

CUPE rejected the city's last and final offer.

The city now wants the Ministry of Labour to superivse a vote in the next two weeks.