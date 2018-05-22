

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It was a busy end to the first long weekend of summer for Ottawa Police.

Sgt. Mark Gatien says his officers issued 38 charges during an afternoon speeding enforcement blitz on Monday.

The highest speed clocked by officers was 144 km/h.

Gatien tweeted on Monday a 22-year-old woman was stopped on River Road going 128 km/h in a 60 zone. She told the officer she was late for work.

The Monday speeding enforcement blitz wrapped up Canada Road Safety Week. Officers spent the week conducting various education and safety enforcement blitzes across Ottawa.