

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A tractor trailer that was stopped on the 401 last week was allegedly loaded down with illegal smokes.

Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled over an eastbound tractor trailer on the highway near Gananoque last Thursday.

It was deemed unsafe for travel.

But, during the inspection, police say they found more than 33,000 pounds of contraband tobacco. They claim it has a tax-evasion value of $5 million.

Inderjeet Singh Pabla is charged with transporting unstamped tobacco and is due in a Brockville court next month.