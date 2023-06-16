Cop crashes into vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa

A Merrickville man is facing impaired driving and dangerous driving charges after OPP officers used a police vehicle to stop a driver travelling the wrong way on Highway 416 in Ottawa's south end.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to calls just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Highway 416 at Roger Stevens Drive.

Police say officers located the vehicle near Fallowfield Road and attempted to stop the driver.

"The driver failed to stop and struck a police vehicle before continuing to drive in the wrong direction," the OPP said in a statement.

"A short time later, an officer was able to use the police vehicle to make contact with the suspect's vehicle, forcing the driver to come to a stop."

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle is facing charges of dangerous driving and operation of a vehicle while impaired.

The driver's vehicle has been impounded for seven days and their licence suspended for 90 days.