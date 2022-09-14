Cooler weather, chance of showers in Ottawa on Wednesday

The cooler fall temperatures will arrive in the capital today.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C, but temperatures will fall to 12 C this afternoon.

The clouds will stick around this evening and temperatures will drop to 6 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a high of 17 C. Things will cool down again tomorrow evening with an overnight low of 6 C.

On Friday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C.