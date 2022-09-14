Cooler weather, chance of showers in Ottawa on Wednesday
The cooler fall temperatures will arrive in the capital today.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C, but temperatures will fall to 12 C this afternoon.
The clouds will stick around this evening and temperatures will drop to 6 C overnight.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a high of 17 C. Things will cool down again tomorrow evening with an overnight low of 6 C.
On Friday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how you can vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Crowds gather in London to see Queen's coffin procession
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid sombre pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days.
Trudeau announces 'federal holiday' for Queen's funeral, but here's who'll actually have the day off
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.
Business group opposes Sept. 19 statutory holiday for Queen
A group that represents Canadian businesses is urging provincial governments not to follow the federal government and make Monday, Sept. 19 a holiday.
Some Indigenous leaders concerned about reconciliation with new monarch
Some Indigenous leaders and community members say they're concerned about making progress on reconciliation with King Charles III.
Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus after Poilievre win, to sit as an independent
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he's leaving the Conservative caucus and will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons, after Pierre Poilievre was named the party's new leader.
U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and had to film his first colonoscopy
After losing a bet with a friend, Ryan Reynolds filmed his first colonoscopy and doctors made what they called a potentially life-saving discovery during the procedure.
5 things to know for Wednesday, September 14, 2022
An NDP-backed Liberal plan to tackle affordability issues is unveiled, North American markets take a major tumble and we're learning more about who will get a holiday for the Queen's funeral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Japanese, contemporary cuisine figure prominently in first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
Atlantic
Sister of N.B. murder victim told to remove recent photo of killer from social media
Brenda Davis posted a recent photo of Patrice Mailloux, the man who killed her sister, on Facebook last week, but was asked to take it down by the Correctional Service of Canada.
'It's horrific': Demands for change after staff unavailable to treat alleged sex assault victim at N.B. ER
Demands for change are growing louder after New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirmed a woman was asked to leave an emergency room and come back later for a sexual assault forensic examination because of staffing shortages.
Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter
An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer passed near two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage.
Toronto
Funeral for Milton father killed in GTA shooting rampage today
A funeral is being held today for a Milton man who was killed in a mass shooting that also left a Toronto police officer dead on Monday.
Public will be able to sign book of condolences for slain Toronto police officer
Toronto police say a book of condolences will be set up this week to allow the public to pay its respects to an officer who was shot dead in an unprovoked attack.
Here are the Toronto restaurants that now have a Michelin star
Just over a dozen Toronto restaurants have been bestowed with prestigious Michelin stars—making them the first Canadian eateries to receive the global recognition.
Montreal
WEATHER
WEATHER | Downpour leads to flooded metro stations and overflowing roads in Montreal
Heavy rainfall in Montreal resulted in overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday.
'Out of control': Quebec politicians facing repeated intimidation on campaign trail
Gilles Bélanger is among a growing number of candidates from all major parties in the Quebec election campaign who have complained to police after being allegedly threatened.
Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have
Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals.
Northern Ontario
WATCH LIVE
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard
A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.
London
London police investigating early morning shooting
London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
'He was so fast': Witness blames street racing for crash in south London
A dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor is fueling outrage. “Driving like he was [in] ‘Fast and the Furious’, like he was so fast!” described Lacy Boyle who witnessed the crash at the corner of Wonderland Road and the Bradley Road extension.
Richmond Row motorcycle stunt driver upsets witnesses, merchants
Witnesses are reacting with disdain after a motorcyclist was seen standing on a motorcycle while driving down Richmond Row in sight of London police officers over the weekend.
Winnipeg
Manitoba to recognize day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Most Manitobans will still have to head to work Monday as the Manitoba government recognizes Sept. 19, the date of the funeral in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II, as a day of mourning.
-
WATCH LIVE
Oakview Place abuse investigation: Two health-care aides facing assault charges
Two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
‘That’s the last time we saw him’: Guelph mom remembers son who died riding his motorcycle
A Guelph family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
Region searching for solutions with emergency shelter set to close in two weeks
With a Kitchener emergency shelter set to shut down at the end of the month, the Region of Waterloo is scrambling to find a replacement site to house the 55 people currently living there.
More COVID-19-related deaths so far in 2022 than all of 2021
There have been more COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region so far in 2022 than there were in all of 2021, according to the Region of Waterloo’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Calgary
Calgary Co-op customers shocked they can't use bags in composters
Calgary Co-op says they're safe and so does the City of Calgary, but a federal government agency says bags the store hands out aren't compostable.
Vehicle collision shuts down Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
Highway 1 has been shut down in both directions west of Field, B.C., following a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday night.
Alberta undecided on Monday's stat holiday marking Queen’s funeral
Alberta's government has not decided whether it will follow Ottawa’s lead in declaring a statutory holiday on Monday, marking the Queen’s state funeral.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police say car in morning crash had weapons inside
Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.
In sermon, Saskatoon pastor says some claims of abuse are 'exaggerated'
The pastor of a Saskatoon church connected to a private school where physical abuse allegedly occurred said he believes some of the claims are "exaggerated."
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspect
Richard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, but once he got a call that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.
Edmonton
Alberta in showdown with human rights chief in Islamophobia controversy
A day after Justice Minister Tyler Shandro publicly directed the head of Alberta's human rights commission to quit, the commissioner’s office lobbed the issue back at him, saying it’s Shandro who does the hiring and firing.
Alberta expected to announce bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this week: sources
Albertans will have access to the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week, CTV News has learned. The Alberta government is expected to make the announcement later this week.
Distracted driving cameras being tested in Edmonton
A new tool to detect and quantify distracted driving was launched on Edmonton streets Tuesday afternoon, but it won't lead to any tickets right now.
Vancouver
Vancouver mayor promises 200,000+ homes over 10 years if re-elected, opponents slam proposal
Vancouver’s mayor has released his party’s plan to help create more homes if re-elected, which quickly came under fire from political opponents also vying for seats at city hall this fall.
B.C. mayors frustrated as health minister blames Queen's death for non-announcement
A much-anticipated panel titled “Re-envisioning health care in B.C.” has underwhelmed the province’s municipal leaders, who’d expected more action to address the growing health-care crisis.
Evacuation orders, alerts due to wildfire near Hope, B.C. no longer in effect
B.C.'s Fraser Valley Regional District and the District of Hope announced Tuesday that everyone who has had to flee their property can return.
-
Keesha Bitternose died from 'multiple injuries' of sharp and blunt force trauma: forensic pathologist
-
Regina General Hospital opens pediatric cancer clinic
-
Sept. 19 not designated a public statutory holiday: Government of Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth II, but did not designate it as a provincial public statuary holiday.