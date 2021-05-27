OTTAWA -- After days of hot, humid weather, cooler temperatures will stick around for the next few days.

With a high of 17C, Thursday will kick-off a streak sunshine-filled days. The temperature will drop to 4C overnight.

Temperatures will stay slightly below the average high of 22 well into next week.

Friday: 14C and mainly sunny with a low of 5C.

Saturday: Sunny and 19C with a low of 6C.

Sunday: 20C with a low of 9C.