Cooler than normal temperatures in Ottawa for the long weekend
Lexie F., 7, plays at a splash pad in Ottawa, Friday, May 21, 2021. The City of Ottawa opened splash pad facilities earlier in the week as temperatures are expected to reach 30C on Friday, but the province's phased reopening plan does not permit them to open until Ontario enters Step 1 in June. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Mother Nature is delivering sunny skies for two of three days on this Colonel By Day long weekend, but temperatures will be cooler than normal for the middle of summer.
Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies today. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. A high today of 23 C.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy, with a fewer showers beginning after midnight. Low 12 C.
Sunday will be a rainout, with showers expected all day and a high of 17 C.
Monday will be mostly sunny and a high of 24 C.
The forecast for Tuesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 25 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.