Cooler temperatures to the end of the week in the capital
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 7:23AM EDT
Courtesy: André Landry
OTTAWA -- After some unsettled weather in the capital this week, you can expect cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers Friday.
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 11 C, slightly below average.
There is a chance of frost overnight, with a low of 3 and partly cloudy skies.
Saturday there's a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Sunday the high will be 12 C with a mix of sun and cloud.
