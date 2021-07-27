OTTAWA -- A cooler start to the day, but haze from Northwestern Ontario forest fires could remain in the air. Some areas could see light rain.

The high will only be 20 degrees, with clouds and a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

Overnight it will be cloudy and hazy. There is a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

It will warm up by Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds, fog patches and haze expected in the morning. The high will be 24 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy and a high of 23 degrees.