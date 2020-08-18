OTTAWA -- Cooler and more seasonal temperatures have arrived in the region.

It will be a cooler start to the day Tuesday before warming up to an expected high of 23C. There's also a 60 per cent of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Average temperatures for this time of year will stick around for a few days before a jump back up this weekend with sunny days in the forecast.

Wednesday: 23C and mainly cloudy with an overnight low of 8C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24C.

Friday: 25C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.