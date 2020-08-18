Advertisement
Cooler, more seasonal temperatures arrive in the region
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 5:59AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Cooler and more seasonal temperatures have arrived in the region.
It will be a cooler start to the day Tuesday before warming up to an expected high of 23C. There's also a 60 per cent of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.
Average temperatures for this time of year will stick around for a few days before a jump back up this weekend with sunny days in the forecast.
Wednesday: 23C and mainly cloudy with an overnight low of 8C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24C.
Friday: 25C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.