Cool with a chance of flurries

Cooler temperatures have arrived in Ottawa and there’s a small chance of some snowflakes flying in parts of the region today.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a cloudy day with the temperature dropping to -1 C Sunday afternoon. There is a small chance of flurries in the afternoon and the evening.

Overnight, the temperature could drop to a low of -5 C, which is about three degrees cooler than the average low for this time of year.

Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 1 C.

Tuesday could see a few clouds with a high of 3 C.

Clouds return Wednesday bringing another chance of flurries with a high of 3 C. Cloudy conditions continue into the weekend.