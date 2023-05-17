Cool weather, below-average temperatures in Ottawa

It will be a cool day in the capital on Wednesday and temperatures will be well below the average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C. The average high for May 17 in Ottawa is 19.5 C, according to the weather agency.

It will be a brisk start to the day with temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark this morning, and a frost advisory remains in effect for the capital.

Temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark overnight with a low of -2 C.

The frost advisory will remain in effect overnight into early Thursday morning with Environment Canada warning of widespread frost.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” the weather agency said in a statement.

It will be much warmer in the capital on Thursday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 18 C.

Skies will stay clear Thursday night and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight.

On Friday – sunny skies and a high of 22 C.