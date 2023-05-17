Cool weather, below-average temperatures in Ottawa
It will be a cool day in the capital on Wednesday and temperatures will be well below the average for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C. The average high for May 17 in Ottawa is 19.5 C, according to the weather agency.
It will be a brisk start to the day with temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark this morning, and a frost advisory remains in effect for the capital.
Temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark overnight with a low of -2 C.
The frost advisory will remain in effect overnight into early Thursday morning with Environment Canada warning of widespread frost.
“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” the weather agency said in a statement.
It will be much warmer in the capital on Thursday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 18 C.
Skies will stay clear Thursday night and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight.
On Friday – sunny skies and a high of 22 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
-
FROST ADVISORY
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains
Canada and South Korea have agreed to co-operate on supply chains for critical minerals needed for electric vehicles as both countries work to strengthen their economic ties and reduce their dependence on China.
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
EXCLUSIVE | NATO chief not denying Trudeau said Canada won't ever meet defence spending target
NATO’s Secretary General is not denying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told the alliance Canada will never meet a defence spending target of two per cent of GDP.
3 dead as heavy rains in northern Italy burst riverbanks, flood towns
Officials in northern Italy warned residents to get to higher ground Wednesday amid fears that rain-swollen rivers would again burst their banks, after flooding killed at least three people and forced the evacuation of some 5,000.
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis level.
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to his country's aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea.
At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says 'I have no further need for Hollywood'
Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has 'no further need' for Hollywood.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is 60% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County is 60 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Toronto
-
Former investigator reveals theory on police's radio silence since Toronto Pearson gold heist
A month after $20 million worth of gold was stolen in a heist at Toronto Pearson Airport, a former RCMP investigator says he has a theory why authorities have been radio silent since announcing the theft.
-
Toronto boy mauled by off-leash dog on school property
A community is sounding concern after a number of attacks by off-leash dogs on school property outside of school hours, at least one of them resulting in serious injuries.
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating back-to-back homicides after man discovered dead in parking lot
A man was found dead in the parking lot of a building in Montreal's north end Wednesday morning after he was shot at least once. His death marks Montreal's second apparent homicide in less than12 hours; earlier Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving in a Côte-des-Neiges parking lot.
-
-
Exploring 'irrational fears': Quebec campaign tackles homophobia and transphobia with humour
Wednesday is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. To mark the occasion, the group Fondation Émergence is launching an awareness campaign focused on irrational fears, like nanopabulophobia (the phobia of garden gnomes with wheelbarrows), alektorophobia (the fear of chickens) and fructophobia (the fear of fruit).
Northern Ontario
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
Former Sudbury-area church vandalized
Sudbury police are investigating after the former St. Stephen’s Church property in Chelmsford was vandalized.
-
Convicted murderer escapes from Kingston, Ont. prison
A 42-year-old man serving a murder sentence has escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison, OPP said.
London
-
Shooting in St. Thomas leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating after a person suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound following a disturbance at a St. Thomas, Ont. residence on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Wellington Road reopened after police standoff
Wellington Road was closed between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive for nearly 12 hours from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
-
Charges laid in 'yelling in distress' investigation
As previously reported, police were looking for the owner of a truck seen in the area of Springbank Avenue North and Devonshire Avenue around 9:40 p .m. on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctor censured for 'inappropriate and unprofessional' response to patient's online review
A Winnipeg doctor has been censured as a result of an ‘inappropriate and unprofessional response’ to an online review by a former patient.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg homeowners suing city after botched sewer repair caused cement leak
Four homeowners are taking the City of Winnipeg to court over a botched city sewer project they say resulted in a cement grout mixture backing up through their basement drains.
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
-
Fire in Cambridge neighbourhood leads to police presence
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man arrested after swinging axe at parked vehicles
A 47-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly used an axe to damage two vehicles in Kitchener, Ont. and nearby Wellington County.
Calgary
-
1 man in hospital after early morning Forest Lawn shooting
One man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre early Wednesday morning after he was shot multiple times in southeast Calgary, police say.
-
Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us to open 2 new stores in Calgary
Children and their families will have some new places to play this summer after Toys 'R' Us Canada opens two new stores in Calgary.
-
Calgary man arrested on more than 50 warrants
Police arrested four people, including one man who was wanted on more than 50 warrants, following a standoff at a Calgary home.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a big fire': Raging Sask. wildfire forces further evacuations
Evacuations have been ordered for another northern Saskatchewan community due to heavy wildfire smoke.
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect in custody, child found safe
The subject of an Ontario Amber Alert has been located as well as an eight-year-old boy, who was found safe, RCMP say.
-
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures and varying smoke intensity
Wildfire smoke thickened up again over the Edmonton area overnight with Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) readings in the 10+ range (extreme).
-
UCP, NDP candidates set to make announcements in Alberta election campaign
The third week of the Alberta election campaign continues with the United Conservatives and New Democrats planning more announcements.
-
Vancouver
-
'We are in the core fire season': Wildfire worries grow in B.C.
Extremely volatile and rapidly evolving. That’s how the wildfire situation is being described in the Peace River region, where there are expanded evacuation orders in some areas.
-
Plan to send B.C. cancer patients to U.S. for treatment gets mixed reaction
A day after B.C.'s health minister announced that some patients with B prostate or breast cancer will head to the U.S. for treatment, the opposition and a patient are saying this is a Band-Aid solution for a more complex problem.
-
Injuries suffered by 13-year-old B.C. murder victim detailed by pathologist
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the victim sustained “blunt force” scalp and head injuries before she died.
Regina
-
'Totally unacceptable': Province says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
-
'Deeply impacted us': REAL CEO says COVID-19 main reason for current deficit, financial challenges
The COVID-19 pandemic and an end to support funding in 2022 along with the lack of being able to host major events are contributing factors to the financial challenges Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is facing, the organization’s president and CEO said.
-
