OTTAWA -- It's going to be a cool, crisp fall day on Thursday, but things are expected to heat up for Thanksgiving weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of just 10 C on Thursday, with mainly clear skies. The low Thursday night will drop to 0 C with frost.

Friday, it will warm up a bit. Expect a mainly sunny day with a high of 15 C. There will be some fog patches in the morning.

Saturday, it will be warmer still, 19 C, but with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Sunday it will be sunny and 12 C.

Thanksgiving Monday there's another 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 C.