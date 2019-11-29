Winter doesn’t start for another month, but the capital is already getting a dose of cold weather.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Friday morning, with the high holding steady at -3 C.

But then things get cooler. Friday night, the clouds will clear, but the weather agency is forecasting a low of -12 C.

The wind chill overnight will make it feel like -17 C.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of -5 C. The wind chill will be -18 C in the morning and -9 C in the afternoon.

Sunday the high is expected to be -5 C, and there’s a 60 per cent chance of snow.