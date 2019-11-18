Cooler temperatures are expected to persist in Ottawa on Monday after a weekend of record-setting cold.

Environment Canada says it will feel like -10 C with the wind chill Monday morning, before warming up for the afternoon. Monday’s high is expected to be 0 C, still a few degrees colder than the seasonable temperature of about 4 degrees Celcius.

Saturday and Sunday both saw set records for the coldest Nov. 16 and 17 in Ottawa history.

Monday night, the temperature will drop to -6 C and cloudy skies overnight. Tuesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud and we go above zero to 1 C.