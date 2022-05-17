Cool temperatures, showers in the forecast for Ottawa on Tuesday

The cool weather has returned to the capital and temperatures will be below the seasonal average on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for showers beginning early in the day before ending late this afternoon when skies clear to a mix of sun and cloud. It will be much cooler in Ottawa today with a high of 14 C.

It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to 5 C overnight.

The warm spring weather will return tomorrow with sunny skies and a high of 20 C. Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening, and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.

The rain will return to the capital on Thursday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.