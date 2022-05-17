Cool temperatures, showers in the forecast for Ottawa on Tuesday
The cool weather has returned to the capital and temperatures will be below the seasonal average on Tuesday.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for showers beginning early in the day before ending late this afternoon when skies clear to a mix of sun and cloud. It will be much cooler in Ottawa today with a high of 14 C.
It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to 5 C overnight.
The warm spring weather will return tomorrow with sunny skies and a high of 20 C. Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening, and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.
The rain will return to the capital on Thursday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hog's Back Swing Bridge closing for two days of maintenance
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins
Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signalling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to Moscow's invasion.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour, PM says reconciliation will be part of visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says reconciliation will form part of the discussions Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, engage in during their visit to Canada. Trudeau is in Newfoundland and Labrador today where he will join Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in welcoming the royal couple to Canada for a three-day visit.
Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new London subway line
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honour. The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared Tuesday at Paddington Station.
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
Canadian Blood Services issues urgent call for donors as inventory falls
Canadian Blood Services has issued an immediate call for donors in light of a recent lull in attendance and rising cancellations.
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
Atlantic
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents after interrupter clause invoked
It’s another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
Toronto
Ontario reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalization, ICU admissions tick up
Ontario health officials are reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalization and intensive care unit admissions increased day-over-day.
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Montreal
Quebec English-speakers have higher unemployment, lower income than French-speakers: study
Who are Quebec's English-speakers in 2022, anyway? A new study shows they're young, extremely ethnically diverse -- and are struggling in the workforce, with higher unemployment and lower income than French-speakers.
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
Northern Ontario
Highway 11 closed in South River
Traffic has come to a stand still on Highway 11 south of North Bay on Tuesday morning after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.
Highway 69 crash caused by driver falling asleep, charges laid
A 24-year-old driver has been charged after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into guardrails on Highway 69 in the French River area, police say.
Kenora, Ont., residents told to watch for possible flooding amid rising water levels
Residents in Kenora, Ont., were told to watch for the possibility of more flooding on Monday as water levels were projected to rise in the northwestern Ontario city that issued an evacuation order for certain areas last week.
London
Second person charged after shots fire in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
A second person has been charged after shots were fired in an east London, Ont. neighbourhood last Wednesday, according to police.
Tributes pour in for victim of Grand Bend altercation
“He did not have a bad bone in his body.” That’s what Gaetano Pelliteri said Monday in a letter to CTV News about his best friend, Zachary Hartman, 27, who passed away over the weekend.
Winnipeg
Amid flooding issues, Manitoba could see another 20 to 50 mm of rain this week
Southern Manitoba could be hit with another 20 to 50 millimetres of rain over the next few days.
Sex workers in Manitoba concerned over proposed legislation bringing changes to hotels
Sex workers in Manitoba are raising concerns about a proposed law aimed at cracking down on human traffickers who use short-term rentals, saying the move could make things less safe for them.
Prince Charles to come face to face with 'woolly doppelganger' on royal tour
Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John's, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Kitchener
'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher
A local Indigenous group has created a large dreamcatcher, as a way to move towards reconciliation.
Kitchener man arrested following break-in in Baden
A 44-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with break and enter and assault following a break-in at a commercial property in Baden.
Hate motivated graffiti under investigation in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating graffiti was drawn on the side of a building in the area of Gail Street and Avenue Road in Cambridge.
Calgary
Fire breaks out at home in Thorncliffe
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on Simons Crescent N.W. Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary milder, chance of thundershowers tonight
Less rainy for Wednesday's night Battle of Alberta viewing party in the Red Lot.
Saskatoon
Rising fuel costs a challenge in search for missing Sask. boy
The rising cost of fuel is complicating the nearly month-long search for a missing Saskatchewan boy continues.
Sask. doctor says he lost sleep over decision to take Ontario job
Saskatoon intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri says he has taken a leadership role in Ontario.
Where most police street checks happen in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service says all of the 189 contact interviews conducted by its officers last year complied with policy.
Edmonton
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler days with occasional showers
Teen temperatures are here for a couple days (after back-to-back 20s in Edmonton).
Average price of gas in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time
Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time high.
Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of woman, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
Vancouver
'It's challenging': Surrey home destroyed in early morning fire
A Surrey home was destroyed after an early morning fire on 100 Avenue near 174A Street.
Should transit be free in B.C. while gas prices soar? Green leader calls for relief
The BC Greens are calling on the provincial NDP to make public transit free for the next four months as gas prices hit an all-time high and the costs of living continue to increase.
'Devastating': Vancouver dad's tweet about son's empty birthday party strikes nerve
A Vancouver dad whose son is on the autism spectrum took to social media to share how painful it was to see only one classmate at his birthday party. Now, he's receiving a flood of support that he hopes marks the start of an important conversation.
Regina
#JustCurious Why do petition presentations in government begin with a 'prayer'
Petitions are common. Perhaps you’ve signed a few along the way. They’re presented on a nearly daily basis during a sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly by Members.
Pressure mounts as CFL enters second day of work stoppage
The wind blowing against the uprights was the only action at Griffths Field in Saskatoon Monday morning as the league enters day two of the work stoppage.