Cool temperatures, showers in the forecast for Ottawa on Tuesday

Clouds pass by the parliament buildings Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Clouds pass by the parliament buildings Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signalling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to Moscow's invasion.

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina