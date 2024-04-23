Cool temperatures return to Ottawa, with a chance of flurries on Wednesday

A cold few days are in the forecast for the city of Ottawa, before spring-like temperatures return in time for the weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for overnight lows of 1 C on Tuesday, -6 C on Wednesday and -4 C on Thursday, with daytime highs remaining below normal for this time of year.

There will be increasing cloudiness today, with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 16 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Low 1 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Clearing in the afternoon. High 6 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for sunshine and a high of 11 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 17 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.