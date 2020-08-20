OTTAWA -- You may want to grab a sweater or jacket before heading out Thursday morning.

It was a cool 10C at 6 a.m. on the way to a high of 26C feeling like 28C with the humidex.

Along with possible showers late this morning and this afternoon, Environment Canada says there is also a risk of a thunderstorm.

Showers are also in the forecast for the next few days with below average temperatures.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. High 25C with a humidex of 30C.

Saturday: 22C with a chance of showers.

Sunday. 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22.