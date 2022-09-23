Cool start to the weekend in Ottawa, with a risk of frost

It’s a cool start to the final weekend of September, but warm temperatures are expected to move into Ottawa for the weekend.

The temperature of 4.8 C at 5 a.m. is the coolest temperature in Ottawa since late-May.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to Friday, with skies clearing in the afternoon. High 13 C.

Clear tonight, low plus 2 with a risk of frost.

Sunshine on Saturday with a high of 19 C.

The outlook for Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 18 C.

Rain is in the forecast for Monday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 17 C and a low of 8 C.