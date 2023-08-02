Cool start to the day, but sunny and warm temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa

It is a cool start to the second day of August, but it will be a sunny and warm day in Ottawa.

The temperature dropped to 8.6 C overnight, just shy of the record for coldest Aug. 2 in Ottawa history of 8.3 C, set back in 1947.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny to start today, with clouds rolling in this afternoon. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees.

Becoming cloudy tonight with a chance of showers overnight. Low 15 C.

Mainly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32 degrees.

The outlook for Friday is a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 23 C.

Sunny on Saturday. High 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.