OTTAWA -- After a stretch of hot, humid weather in mid-May, a return to the mean is expected to wind down the month.

Environment Canada predicts Wednesday will be our final day dealing with near 30 C temperatures, and a humidex making it feel even warmer.

The day comes with a chance of showers throughout the morning and the risk of a thunderstorm. High winds, gusting up to 60 km/h are also possible throughout the morning.

Even with the cloud cover, sunscreen is a must today. The UV index is nine, or very high.

The rest of the week promises a return of cooler temperatures in the mid-teens and a periods of sunshine.

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy but the weekend promises more sun than cloud cover.

Overnight temperatures dropping into the low single digits so for gardeners, Thursday and Friday night might be ones to watch.